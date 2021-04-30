People on a street in Palma, Mallorca

A big rise in sales of personal equipment.

30-04-2021Archive

Figures from the National Statistics Institute show that there was a 4.6% fall in Balearic retail employment in March compared with the same month last year. Retail sales, on other hand, were up 16.2%, but for half of March 2020 there was the lockdown, when only supermarkets and certain essential outlets were open.

Comparing the March 2021 figures with 2019, sales were down 2.3% and employment by 6.2%. For the first quarter as a whole, sales were down 4.7% and employment by five per cent compared with 2020.

Nationally, there was an historical increase in sales of 18.1% in March. This ended twelve consecutive months of year-on-year decreases. Food sales in March were up 4.3% compared with March 2020. This was a relatively small increase because supermarkets were open last March. For other segments, there was a 46.8% increase, with sales of personal equipment and household equipment having gone up by 87.5% and 74.4% respectively.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.