The first of May, and union rallies in demanding labour rights had an added edge because of the pandemic crisis.

In Palma, there was a motorised protest. Fifty vehicles gathered at the Son Pardo racecourse, the main slogan being "Now is the time to comply", a reference to the PSOE-Podemos Spanish government promises in respect of pensions, the minimum wage and repeal of labour reform introduced by the Partido Popular when it was in power.

The two main unions - the CCOO and the UGT - started the motorised protest, and other unions and associations joined along the way, such as the Unified Association of Guardia Civil Officers. The CCOO's general secretary in the Balearics, José Luis García, said that the "union class is returning to the streets this Saturday, May Day, to demand - more than ever - a fair way out of the crisis".

For the UGT, Lorenzo Navarro stated that "this is the day to take to the streets and raise our voices in demanding workers' rights".

The convoy ended at the Moll Vell in the port. A rally with a reduced number of people attending had been planned for the Parc de la Mar. Because of the poor weather, this was relocated to the CCOO's HQ.