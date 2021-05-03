These are today's minimum temperatures reported by the Met Office.

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

6 Escorca, Son Torrella

7 Serra d'Alfàbia

9 Campos

10 Palma, Univ.

11 Campos, Salines

11 Calvià

12 Petra

12 Escorca, Lluc

12 Andratx, Sant Elm

12 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

13 Sóller, Puerto

13 Llucmajor

13 Sineu

13 Porreres

14 Binissalem pic.twitter.com/uAOY00nTyg — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 3, 2021

14 Aerop. Palma

14 Santa Maria

14 Manacor

14 Artà

14 Colònia de Sant Pere

14 Banyalbufar

14 Port de Pollença

14 Santanyí

14 Sa Pobla

14 Far de Capdepera

15 Pollença

15 Son Servera

15 Muro

15 Portocolom

15 Palma, Portopí — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 3, 2021

It’s 23 degrees and most sunny in Palma with moderate-strong northeasterly winds and a low of 12.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 22 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 11.

It’s 20 degrees in Ses Salines with strong winds, lots of sunshine, occasional clouds and a low of 11.

Muro is sunny with light-moderate northeasterly winds and the high of 20 will drop to 11 after dark.

It’s 19 degrees in Deya with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, strong winds and a low of 10.

Check below the forecast for the next few days.