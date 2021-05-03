These are today's minimum temperatures reported by the Met Office.
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 3, 2021
6 Escorca, Son Torrella
7 Serra d'Alfàbia
9 Campos
10 Palma, Univ.
11 Campos, Salines
11 Calvià
12 Petra
12 Escorca, Lluc
12 Andratx, Sant Elm
12 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
13 Sóller, Puerto
13 Llucmajor
13 Sineu
13 Porreres
14 Binissalem pic.twitter.com/uAOY00nTyg
14 Aerop. Palma— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 3, 2021
14 Santa Maria
14 Manacor
14 Artà
14 Colònia de Sant Pere
14 Banyalbufar
14 Port de Pollença
14 Santanyí
14 Sa Pobla
14 Far de Capdepera
15 Pollença
15 Son Servera
15 Muro
15 Portocolom
15 Palma, Portopí
It’s 23 degrees and most sunny in Palma with moderate-strong northeasterly winds and a low of 12.
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 22 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 11.
It’s 20 degrees in Ses Salines with strong winds, lots of sunshine, occasional clouds and a low of 11.
Muro is sunny with light-moderate northeasterly winds and the high of 20 will drop to 11 after dark.
It’s 19 degrees in Deya with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, strong winds and a low of 10.
Check below the forecast for the next few days.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/I4MHUe9HTH— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 3, 2021
