03-05-2021Ultima Hora

These are today's minimum temperatures reported by the Met Office.

It’s 23 degrees and most sunny in Palma with moderate-strong northeasterly winds and a low of 12.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 22 degrees, moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 11.

It’s 20 degrees in Ses Salines with strong winds, lots of sunshine, occasional clouds and a low of 11.

Muro is sunny with light-moderate northeasterly winds and the high of 20 will drop to 11 after dark.

It’s 19 degrees in Deya with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, strong winds and a low of 10.

Check below the forecast for the next few days.

