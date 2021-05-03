The Monday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates just 19 new positive cases of coronavirus, all of these in Mallorca. The test rate was 1.08% from 1,759 tests. As there is no report on a Sunday, the total of new cases for a 48-hour period was 61. Of the 42 that in effect corresponded to testing on Saturday, 39 were in Mallorca, while there were two in Ibiza and one in Minorca.

Two more deaths have been confirmed. The total is now 823. The death reported by the Mateu Orfila Hospital in Mahon towards the end of last week had not previously been included in the total.

On hospital wards in Mallorca, there are five more Covid patients (38). In Ibiza there is one more (seven) and in Minorca also one more (three). There is one more patient in intensive care in Mallorca (20), while there are no changes in Ibiza (three) or Minorca (two).

Seventy-two more people have recovered, eight of whom were in hospital. The health service is attending to 995 in all, four fewer than in the report on Saturday, and primary care in Mallorca is monitoring one more person - 750 in all.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is down from 64.90 to 64.12 in the Balearics but up from 57.70 to 58.37 in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is down from 34.54 to 33.58 in the Balearics and from 32.81 to 31.81 in Mallorca.

In terms of vaccination, 335,035 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 263,727 in Mallorca. There are 96,109 people who have received two doses in the Balearics; 78,789 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 24.6% of the target population has been vaccinated and 9.7% has received the full course.

In Mallorca's municipalities, there are increases in active cases in 13 of the 53. Figures in brackets indicates changes from the report of April 30.

Palma 581 (+34)

Inca 69 (+6)

Manacor 55 (-4)

Marratxi 46 (+4)

Calvia 43 (+2)

Son Servera 34 (+20)

Muro 29 (no change)

Llucmajor 24 (no change)

Alcudia 21 (-5)

Andratx 18 (-5)

Pollensa 18 (+1)

Campos 17 (no change)

Felanitx 15 (no change)

Lloseta 15 (-1)

Capdepera 13 (no change)

Sa Pobla 13 (+1)

Soller 13 (no change)

Santanyi 12 (+1)

Binissalem 11 (-3)

Santa Margalida 11 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 9 (-1)

Bunyola 7 (+1)

Porreres 7 (+2)

Selva 7 (-1)

Sineu 7 (+3)

Alaro 6 (no change)

Santa Maria 5 (no change)

Llubi 4 (-2)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Sencelles 4 (no change)

Valldemossa 4 (no change)

Algaida 3 (+1)

Arta 3 (+2)

Petra 3 (no change)

Consell 2 (no change)

Ses Salines 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Buger 1 (no change)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)