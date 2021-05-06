Archaeologists at the Sa Ferradura site in Porto Cristo, considered to be the oldest fortification in Mallorca, are focusing on defining the limits of the wall structures that made up the defensive enclosure. The coordinator of the excavation, Damià Ramis, says that it is a site that very clearly illustrates the end of the Naviform era and the start of the Talaiotic culture (roughly 1200-1100 BC).

There is to be an open day on Saturday in order to publicise the ninth excavation of the site. Manacor's councillor for heritage, Nuria Hinojosa, says that this is to increase knowledge of "the most unknown site in Manacor".

The excavation is part of the Entre Illes project under the auspices of Manacor town hall and Ciutadella town hall in Minorca. Hinojosa adds that Sa Ferradura is a site that has been under-explored. From the nineteenth century to 2011 there was no archaeological work. The town hall is working with Ciutadella in finding out more about the people who lived at the site.