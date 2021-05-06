With more than 70% of the 70 to 79-year-old population of the Balearics having been vaccinated at least once, the health service is now inviting anyone in this age group who has not been vaccinated to call directly. The number is 971 211 988 and is only for this age group, the number having also been used for the over-80s.

As vaccination programmes for age groups are completed, the health service will still continue to make its own calls to people from these age groups who haven't been vaccinated.

From now on, people are being asked to make appointments online via the Bitcita system as and when specific age groups are called for vaccination. For those unable to access Bitcita, pharmacies will make appointments on their behalf.