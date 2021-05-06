These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island.
May 7, 2021
7 Escorca
10 Lluc
10 Palma Univ
11 Campos
12 Calvià
12 Pollença
13 Alfàbia
13 S.Servera
13 Petra
13 P.Pollença
14 Aerop.Palma
14 Llucmajor
14 Artà
14 Sta Maria
14 Muro
14 Sineu
14 Sa Pobla
14 Santanyí
15 Binissalem
15 Manacor
15 Porreres
15 Andratx
15 C St Pere
15 Portocolom
16 P.Sóller
16 Capdepera
16 P.Palma
17 Banyalbufar#Menorca
13 C.Galdana
14 Es Mercadal
14 Ciutadella
15 Aerop.Menorca
16 La Mola#Ibiza y #Formentera
14 St Joan
15 St Antoni
16 Eivissa
17 Aerop.Ibiza
17 Formentera
Palma is 24 degrees and foggy at the beginning an the end of the day, but there’s lots of sunshine sandwiched in the middle and the low is 12.
It’s 23 degrees and a gorgeous sunny day in Estellencs with a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 15.
Llucmajor is 26 degrees with wall to wall sunshine, a mild wind and a high of 26 degrees dropping to 15 after dark.
It’s hot and sunny in Selva with a mild southern winds, a top temperature of 27 degrees and a low of 12.
Valldemossa is 23 degrees with sunshine all day long, a bit of a breeze and an overnight low of 13.
Check the weather forecast for the next couple of days below.
