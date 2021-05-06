These are today's minimum temperatures registered on the island.

Tmín (en ºC) hoy, en #Baleares#Mallorca

7 Escorca

10 Lluc

10 Palma Univ

11 Campos

12 Calvià

12 Pollença

13 Alfàbia

13 S.Servera

13 Petra

13 P.Pollença

14 Aerop.Palma

14 Llucmajor

14 Artà

14 Sta Maria

14 Muro

14 Sineu

14 Sa Pobla

14 Santanyí

15 Binissalem

15 Manacor

15 Porreres

15 Andratx

15 C St Pere

15 Portocolom

16 P.Sóller

16 Capdepera

16 P.Palma

17 Banyalbufar#Menorca

13 C.Galdana

14 Es Mercadal

14 Ciutadella

15 Aerop.Menorca

16 La Mola#Ibiza y #Formentera

14 St Joan

15 St Antoni

16 Eivissa

17 Aerop.Ibiza

17 Formentera

Palma is 24 degrees and foggy at the beginning an the end of the day, but there’s lots of sunshine sandwiched in the middle and the low is 12.

It’s 23 degrees and a gorgeous sunny day in Estellencs with a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 15.

Llucmajor is 26 degrees with wall to wall sunshine, a mild wind and a high of 26 degrees dropping to 15 after dark.

It’s hot and sunny in Selva with a mild southern winds, a top temperature of 27 degrees and a low of 12.

Valldemossa is 23 degrees with sunshine all day long, a bit of a breeze and an overnight low of 13.

Check the weather forecast for the next couple of days below.