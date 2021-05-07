Britain will allow people in England to resume international travel from May 17 but is limiting the number of destinations open for quarantine-free holidays to just a handful of countries as it cautiously emerges from lockdown restrictions.
Portugal, Israel, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore all made the green list for travel in a system that will be reviewed every three weeks, transport minister Grant Shapps said. Popular destinations such as France, Spain and Greece did not.
Airlines, holiday companies and tourist hotspots in southern Europe have been waiting for over four months for big-spending Britons to start travelling again, but they will have to wait a few months longer for a full rebound to take off.
Left off the list were Spain, France, Italy and the U.S., the top four most visited countries by UK residents in 2019, which all sit in the amber category, requiring self-isolation on return to the UK.
Despite the limitations, permitting travel abroad is still a welcome boost for the beleaguered sector and should prompt bookings. Britons have been banned from going abroad without an essential reason since early January, a blow for leisure travel and also splitting families who live across different countries.
British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair, TUI and others will now likely have to wait until next month for the larger scale re-opening they need to repair their COVID-19 battered finances.
They have argued that Britain's vaccination programme, which has outpaced the rest of Europe, should mean the country can allow more travel sooner, but so far the EU's plans are ahead. It has recommended the arrival of foreign travellers from more countries from June.
Majorca fan / Hace less than a minute
Stated many times by commentators. Lisa in particular. The shambles of the vaccine rollout in Spain and Majorca is the cause of this scenario. Coming from an engineering profession I could us more Anglo Saxon terms but I will bow to civility. The European Commission are the prime cause of the debacle on supply but the Spanish authorities have to carry responsibility for Majorca’s troubles, as it is their responsibility to protect the Majorca’s people. The antagonists of European political class have also contributed to I think this decision as U.K. populace’s if very European skeptic. Portugal on the list copies that governments Anglophile approach.
Deb / Hace 19 minutes
The EU have made me feel very unwelcome and alienated so I will be looking elsewhere. I used to travel to Mallorca 2-3 times a year.
Ian / Hace 39 minutes
Green Amber or Red it makes little difference, Spain are still refusing entry to U.K. residents
john / Hace about 1 hour
Well. After green list talking every day,It's like getting a lottery ticket and checking the results! The result was never in doubt.