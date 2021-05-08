Playa de Palma, Mallorca.

Playa de Palma.

08-05-2021

It’s 27 degrees and a beautiful sunny day in Palma with no wind at all and a low of 16.

Calvia is 26 with daytime sunshine and evening showers and the mercury will drop to 15 after dark.

It’s 26 degrees and sunny in Santanyi with occasional clouds, scattered showers later in the day and a low of 15.

It’s 32 degrees and gorgeous in Muro with strong southerly winds, some rain around teatime and an overnight temperature of 14.

Soller is hot and sunny with a high of 30 degrees, light winds and a low of 13.

