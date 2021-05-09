Debris after Palma Mallorca protest against restrictions

Debris left after the Saturday night protest.

09-05-2021

Sixteen arrests were made in Palma last night after a protest being staged in the Plaça Espanya became increasingly violent.

A squad of some eighty Palma and National Police officers went to the square around 11.20pm. Some 300 people, the great majority of them young, had gathered and were chanting slogans against the Balearic government, restrictive measures and the wearing of masks.

The crowd grew larger and police ordered them to disperse on three occasions. When they did not, there was a police charge. This was met with the throwing of stones and other objects. Four officers were injured; one needed hospital treatment.

The protests continued in various parts of the city. There was damage to cars and wastebins among other things. Palma's mayor, José Hila, condemned the "illegal gathering" and praised the work of the police, concluding that behaviour such as this "does not help us to move on".

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.