The sixteen people arrested in Palma on Saturday night during a protest against Covid restrictions will be spending a second night in the cells prior to a court appearance that is scheduled for Monday.

The sixteen, all male, one of them a minor, were held on Saturday night in cells at the Palma police headquarters. They were transferred to the National Police cells on Sunday afternoon. These cells had been full as there were illegal immigrants who had arrived on Saturday and who have now been moved to the port for transfer to the mainland.

Police say that most of the sixteen were "out of it on drugs and alcohol" when they were arrested. Several of them apparently spent much of the night in the cells crying and vomiting. The cells had to be cleaned and disinfected a number of times.

They have been charged with public disorder and causing damage.