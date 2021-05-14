Local police staged a loud protest

Local police staged a loud protest.

14-05-2021L. OLMO
Andrew Ede

Andrew Ede

The frosty relationship between the local police and the Santa Margalida town hall administration continues. The police are now saying that they want to stop covering night shifts. This is because of the reduction in police numbers due to the continuous transfer of officers to other municipalities - two more have recently left and moved to Manacor and Selva.

Mayor Joan Monjo, who has initiated the process of taking on private security to make up for the lack of police officers, places the blame on the Spanish government delegate in the Balearics, Aina Calvo. The fact that the police don’t want to work at night is a response to the delegate having “overturned” incentives agreed with the police.

There were protests by police directed at the town hall in January - all to do with police numbers.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.