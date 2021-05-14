The frosty relationship between the local police and the Santa Margalida town hall administration continues. The police are now saying that they want to stop covering night shifts. This is because of the reduction in police numbers due to the continuous transfer of officers to other municipalities - two more have recently left and moved to Manacor and Selva.

Mayor Joan Monjo, who has initiated the process of taking on private security to make up for the lack of police officers, places the blame on the Spanish government delegate in the Balearics, Aina Calvo. The fact that the police don’t want to work at night is a response to the delegate having “overturned” incentives agreed with the police.

There were protests by police directed at the town hall in January - all to do with police numbers.