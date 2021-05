It’s hot and sunny in Palma today with a light breeze and a high of 27 degrees falling to 13 after dark.

Calvia is 28 with lots of sunshine, a hint of a breeze and an overnight low of 14.

Santanyi is also 28 degrees and sunny with a southeasterly wind and a low of 15.

In Alcudia, there is a daytime high of 27 degrees and an overnight temperature of 16.

Soller is the place to be today, it’s 31 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine, virtually no wind and a low of 14.