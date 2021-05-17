Tourists in May 2019 getting ready to start the summer season in Puerto Alcudia

Tourists in May 2019 getting ready to start the summer season in Puerto Alcudia.

17-05-2021CURRO VIERA
The Chief Executive of the Palma-based Melia Hotel Group, Gabriel Escarrer, slammed those who have said that they do not want to see a return of the record number of tourists who came to the island in 2019.
"At this point in time, statements from those who do not want to see a return of the record number of tourists who visit the islands in 2019, are a complete lack of respect for those who are unemployed, closed companies and those people who are having severe financial problems...."
Escarrer has underlined the fact that if Mallorca does not have a summer season this year it would cause severe problems for the local economy.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.