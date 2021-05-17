The Chief Executive of the Palma-based Melia Hotel Group, Gabriel Escarrer, slammed those who have said that they do not want to see a return of the record number of tourists who came to the island in 2019.

"At this point in time, statements from those who do not want to see a return of the record number of tourists who visit the islands in 2019, are a complete lack of respect for those who are unemployed, closed companies and those people who are having severe financial problems...."