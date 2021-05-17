Escarrer has underlined the fact that if Mallorca does not have a summer season this year it would cause severe problems for the local economy.
A estas alturas, algunas declaraciones deseando que el turismo no recupere los niveles de 2019 son una falta de respeto a los parados, las empresas cerradas y a la gente en las colas del hambre en Baleares #SalvarLaTemporada pic.twitter.com/QxZXOMTu6Q— Gabriel Escarrer (@GabrielEscarrer) May 15, 2021
"This is a complete lack of respect for those who are unemployed within the tourist industry...."
Hotel chief slams those who oppose return to record season
2021-05-17 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Chief Executive of the Palma-based Melia Hotel Group, Gabriel Escarrer, slammed those who have said that they do not want to see a return of the record number of tourists who came to the island in 2019.
"At this point in time, statements from those who do not want to see a return of the record number of tourists who visit the islands in 2019, are a complete lack of respect for those who are unemployed, closed companies and those people who are having severe financial problems...."
