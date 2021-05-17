Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

16 Capdepera

15 Banyalbufar

15 P.Palma

15 P.Sóller

14 Santanyí

13 Andratx

13 Portocolom

13 C St Pere

13 Llucmajor, Cap B.

13 P.Pollença

12 Llucmajor

12 Porreres

11 Manacor

11 Aerop.Palma

11 Muro

11 S.Servera

11 Sineuhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/305MKlJArY — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 18, 2021

11 Campos, Salines

11 Calvià

10 Sa Pobla

10 Sta Maria

10 Artà

10 Alfàbia

10 Petra

10 Binissalem

9 Palma Univ

9 Campos

9 Lluc

5 Escorca — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) May 18, 2021

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery, with a high of 24 degrees dropping to 12 after dark.

It’s 22 degrees in Estellencs with lots of sunshine, winds gusting up to 30 kilometre an hour and a low of 14.

Santanyi is 21 degrees with a mixture of sun, clouds and moderate winds and overnight the mercury will drop to 11.

Alcudia is sunny with cloudy intervals, moderate northerly winds and a low of 13.

And it’s a beautiful Tuesday in Deya with lots of sunshine, strong southeasterly winds, a daytime high of 24 and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.