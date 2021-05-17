Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca
16 Capdepera
15 Banyalbufar
15 P.Palma
15 P.Sóller
14 Santanyí
13 Andratx
13 Portocolom
13 C St Pere
13 Llucmajor, Cap B.
13 P.Pollença
12 Llucmajor
12 Porreres
11 Manacor
11 Aerop.Palma
11 Muro
11 S.Servera
11 Sineuhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/305MKlJArY
11 Campos, Salines
11 Calvià
10 Sa Pobla
10 Sta Maria
10 Artà
10 Alfàbia
10 Petra
10 Binissalem
9 Palma Univ
9 Campos
9 Lluc
5 Escorca
Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery, with a high of 24 degrees dropping to 12 after dark.
It’s 22 degrees in Estellencs with lots of sunshine, winds gusting up to 30 kilometre an hour and a low of 14.
Santanyi is 21 degrees with a mixture of sun, clouds and moderate winds and overnight the mercury will drop to 11.
Alcudia is sunny with cloudy intervals, moderate northerly winds and a low of 13.
And it’s a beautiful Tuesday in Deya with lots of sunshine, strong southeasterly winds, a daytime high of 24 and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.
Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.
