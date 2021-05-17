Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Tuesday, May 18

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery, with a high of 24 degrees dropping to 12 after dark.

It’s 22 degrees in Estellencs with lots of sunshine, winds gusting up to 30 kilometre an hour and a low of 14.

Santanyi is 21 degrees with a mixture of sun, clouds and moderate winds and overnight the mercury will drop to 11.

Alcudia is sunny with cloudy intervals, moderate northerly winds and a low of 13.

And it’s a beautiful Tuesday in Deya with lots of sunshine, strong southeasterly winds, a daytime high of 24 and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.

Four day forecast on the Balearic Islands

