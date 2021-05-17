The Monday report from the health ministry indicates 22 new positive cases related to Sunday and 44 to Saturday. The Sunday cases are 21 Mallorca and one Ibiza; Saturday's 40 Mallorca, three Minorca and one Ibiza. The test rate for the 22 is 1% from 2,200 tests.

No more deaths have been announced; the total is still 834. On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca is up two to 25. There are no changes in Ibiza (seven) or Minorca (two). Intensive care patient numbers are the same as they were in the Saturday report - 13 Mallorca, two Ibiza, one Minorca.

Seventy-four more people have recovered, including one who was in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is up three to 832. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 634 people, the same figure as the Saturday report.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is up from 46.54 to 46.98 per 100,000. In Mallorca it is up from 42.52 to 42.74. The seven-day rate is down from 21.40 to 20.88 in the Balearics and from 19.75 to 18.97 in Mallorca. In Minorca, the 14-day rate is up from 72.81 to 76.02 but the seven-day rate is down from 32.12 to 27.84.

Vaccination programme - 443,785 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 351,872 in Mallorca. There are 138,024 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 110,941 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 31.9% of the target population has been vaccinated and 14% have received the full course.

Active cases have increased in seven of Mallorca's 53 municipalities. Figures in brackets indicate changes from the report of May 15.

Palma 472 (-36)

Marratxi 40 (-7)

Calvia 38 (+2)

Manacor 38 (-3)

Sa Pobla 37 (+12)

Llucmajor 33 (+8)

Inca 32 (-11)

Son Servera 31 (-3)

Pollensa 13 (-3)

Alcudia 11 (-1)

Felanitx 11 (+2)

Muro 11 (-4)

Andratx 10 (-2)

Santanyi 8 (+1)

Sineu 8 (-1)

Campos 7 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 7 (-4)

Capdepera 6 (-2)

Santa Maria 6 (no change)

Binissalem 5 (-2)

Porreres 5 (-2)

Santa Margalida 5 (-3)

Soller 5 (no change)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Lloseta 4 (-2)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Alaro 3 (-1)

Arta 3 (no change)

Petra 3 (+2)

Selva 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (-2)

Bunyola 2 (-2)

Deya 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Algaida 1 (-1)

Campanet 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Sant Joan 1 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Ses Salines 1 (no change)

Valldemossa 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Consell 0 (-1)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)