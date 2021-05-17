A woman and her child, believed to be seven years old, were found dead at a house in Sa Pobla on Monday afternoon.

Sa Pobla police went to an address on the Carrer Santa Catalina Tomás at around half four. It is not clear who contacted the police, who found the two bodies on the ground floor of the property. There were signs of great violence.

The Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation. The victims are understood to be Moroccan. It is being reported that the woman had been given a protection order because of gender violence.

Indications are that the woman and child had been dead for at least a day.