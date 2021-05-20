The Covid restrictions in the Balearic Islands will be relaxed again from Sunday and bars and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers indoors from noon, regardless of whether they have a terrace or not.

The curfew is being moved back one hour and will be enforced from midnight until 06:00, if the Balearic High Court approves the continuation of restrictions now that the State of Alarm has been lifted nationwide.

Government representatives, employers and unions will meet this afternoon at the Social Dialogue Table to decide what restrictions should remain in force for the next two weeks.

Proposals

The reopening of bar and restaurant interiors is likely to be gradual, because the Government is worried about people mixing while they’re not wearing face masks.

The reopening of interior spaces is a huge relief for bar and restaurant owners even though their hours will be limited and capacity is likely to be limited to 50% for establishments that don’t have a terrace and 30% for those that have outside space.

Terraces are expected to be allowed to open in until 23:00, but PIMEM President, Jordi Mora will push for an extra half hour at this afternoon’s meeting. Union reps are in favour of a slow and prudent escalation. Both the CCOO and UGT want to uphold agreements set by the Social Dialogue Board, but say they understand the pressure that bars and restaurants are under.

Normality

The President of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol stated 15 days ago that the Islands are moving towards normality and explained that the de-escalation will happen in three phases.

The second phase begins this Sunday and the third will start on June 6.

The Government explained at Fitur in Madrid that the aim is to make sure the Balearic Islands are the safest tourist destination in the Mediterranean and recover activity as the vaccination programme progresses.