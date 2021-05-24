A former volunteer employee of the Son Reus animal shelter has filed a complaint with the Animal Welfare Department about an incident that allegedly resulted in the death of one dog and injury of another in September last year.

María Leonor Bauzá is calling on Palma City Council to take disciplinary action against the employee who was on duty when the alleged incident happened.

She claims that on September 27, 2020, a dog escaped from its cage and attacked and bit a bitch.

The Seprona report states that a nightshift Security Guard discovered the injured dog and contacted the worker who’d been on duty until 17:00 that day.

The employee allegedly told the Security Guard he would take care of it, but did not go to the shelter.

At 07:10 the next day, two shelter workers found the dog in a pool of blood in one of the warehouses.

The dog's body was taken to the vet who found bite injuries on the dead animal and after checking all the other cages, discovered another dog with bites on its paw.

"This would never have happened if the worker had responded to the Security Guard’s call, or if there was a veterinarian on duty at Son Reus,” says María Leonor Bauzà, who also criticised "the third world state of the cages" at the animal shelter.