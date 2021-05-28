Illegal tip in Palma Mallorca

There have been numerous complaints about the tip.

28-05-2021Alejandro Sepúlveda

On Friday morning, there was a large deployment of Guardia Civil officers at the illegal Son Güells tip. Near to the Atlético Baleares football club's stadium, this dump has been the cause of numerous complaints by residents.

The Guardia's Seprona division, which investigates environmental offences, has apparently been looking into the burning of tyres and various other incidents. There are properties in the vicinity which are occupied by gypsy clans, although it is not known if the Friday operation is related to them.

The tip is close to a school and to a block of flats. Residents say that there are rats and that unsanitary puddles are allowed to form. They also complain of cockfights and other illegal activities that generate a sense of insecurity.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.