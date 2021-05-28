On Friday morning, there was a large deployment of Guardia Civil officers at the illegal Son Güells tip. Near to the Atlético Baleares football club's stadium, this dump has been the cause of numerous complaints by residents.

The Guardia's Seprona division, which investigates environmental offences, has apparently been looking into the burning of tyres and various other incidents. There are properties in the vicinity which are occupied by gypsy clans, although it is not known if the Friday operation is related to them.

The tip is close to a school and to a block of flats. Residents say that there are rats and that unsanitary puddles are allowed to form. They also complain of cockfights and other illegal activities that generate a sense of insecurity.