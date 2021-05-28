A man was arrested in Palma on Tuesday for allegedly stealing jewellery worth more than 100,000 euros from a house in the sa Teulera district of the city.

On May 13, the suspect and a colleague went to the house to assemble some furniture that the owner had recently bought.

One of the workers went to the bathroom and allegedly stole three rings which had been left on the sink.

The property owner reported the alleged robbery to the National Police and an investigation was launched.

The suspect had allegedly sold two of the rings by the time he was detained by Police, but all three rings have now been recovered.

The suspect has been released on bail.