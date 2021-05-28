The Friday report from the health ministry indicates 29 new positive cases, eleven more than Thursday. Twenty-six are in Mallorca; Ibiza one and Minorca two. The test rate from 3,295 tests is 0.88%; Thursday's rate was 0.53% from 3,396 tests.

No more deaths have been reported; the total remains 840. There has been a notable decrease in the number of Covid patients on hospital wards in Mallorca - down seven to 13. There are no changes in Ibiza (seven) and Minorca (two). There are also no changes on intensive care - ten patients in Mallorca, one in Ibiza, one in Minorca.

Thirty-five more people have recovered, nine of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service in the Balearics (active cases) is down 21 to 607. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 472 people, down fifteen.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics is down from 37.93 to 37.15. In Mallorca it is down from 34.37 to 33.82. The seven-day rate is down from 19.57 to 18.18 in the Balearics and down from 16.52 to 15.18 in Mallorca.

The vaccination programme - 526,045 doses have been administered in the Balearics; in Mallorca the figure is 417,402. There are 162,700 people who have been fully vaccinated in the Balearics; 130,444 in Mallorca. For the Balearics, 38% of the target population has been vaccinated and 16.4% have received the full course.

At municipality level, Sa Pobla has eight more cases (Palma has nine). The 14-day incidence in Sa Pobla is 385.90, and the seven-day incidence is 170.69. The second highest 14-day rate is Mancor de la Vall with 198.81, but this is based on just three cases; in Sa Pobla there have been 52. Just one other municipality has a 14-day rate above 100 and that is Muro (112.91 from eight cases in all).