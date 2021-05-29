Leroy Merlin has today, inaugurated Naterial, its first showroom in Palma (Mallorca). A new concept store specialising in garden furniture and offering the range of products from the company's own brand, Naterial. This is a new business model promoted by ADEO, the group to which Leroy Merlin belongs, and whose Palma store is the first in the world.

The construction of this space has generated the creation of 10 jobs. The store has a large 1,400 m² display of garden furniture and barbecues, is located on the Son Castelló Industrial Estate and has opening hours from Monday to Saturday and Sundays from 9am to 9pm. This new showroom will be segmented by styles Design, Nature, Neoclassic, Boheme and Essential with more than 500 products on display and with a delivery time of between 24 and 72 hours.

In the words of Javier Roselló, director of the Palma City store (Ocimax) and Naterial, "we are very proud that ADEO has chosen Palma to open the first Naterial store and we will continue to work with the aim of continuing to develop this concept nationally and internationally in the coming years. The outdoor equipment market is a potential market worth 5 billion euros worldwide and with this new space we want to respond to the needs of consumers, offering them a wide range of garden products all year round at a competitive price and with the best personalised service".

Naterial is Leroy Merlin's own brand that guarantees a reliable purchase to enjoy the outdoors. The brand's products have been designed by listening to customers, working in collaboration with consumers and seeking the best value for money. In addition, Naterial equipment and furniture has been designed to offer maximum quality, durability and respect for the environment.

Thus, after more than 30 years established in Spain, Leroy Merlin continues its commitment to Palma de Mallorca. During 2021, the company has opened a large store in Jaén and will open two more in León and Tenerife. In addition, at the end of the year it will conclude its convergence with AKI with the transformation of a further 17 stores.