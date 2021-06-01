La Cartuja monastery will welcome visitors in Valldemossa from today

01-06-2021Pere Bota

More signs of popular tourist attractions reopening with the announcement that the La Cartuja monastery will welcome visitors in Valldemossa from today.

The administrators of this historic complex of buildings are hoping for a swift return of British tourists because they are vital for La Cartuja with thousands visiting during the summer season.

It closed its doors in March 2020 and efforts were made to reopen it again but they proved unsuccessful. La Cartuja was made famous by Frederic Chopin who lived in one of the cells between 1838–1839.

