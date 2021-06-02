Mallorca has had a stormy start to summer. The State Meteorological Agency yesterday reported 2,500 lightning strikes in Mallorca on Tuesday night.
Time Lapse de la tormenta de anoche a la 1:00, en Cas Capiscol.@DaniCapo_Meteo @MiquelSalamanca @TempsIB3 @AEMET_Baleares @MeteoBalears @Meteodemallorca @MeteoClimServ @BalearsClima @DuncanWingen @rbmeteonews @UHmallorca @diariomallorca pic.twitter.com/iiLlU5SbeK— Alejandro Díaz (@alex_dzt_) June 2, 2021
It was also a very wet night with between 20 and 40 mm per square metres of rain falling across the island Sineu recorded the highest rainfall followed by Llucmajor and Colónia de Sant Pere.
Noche de tormentas en Mallorca. Video grabado desde Cala Millor a las 03:40.#dana @Meteodemallorca @rbmeteonews @AEMET_Baleares @DuncanWingen @MeteoredES @lasextameteo @ElTiempoA3 @tiempobrasero @AJANSACLAR @IB3 @AEMET_Esp @ElTiempo_tve @AldiaIB3 @TempsIB3 pic.twitter.com/GeSPBpFwzN— Frank Muñoz (@franpixu) June 2, 2021
📍Anoche Binissalem (Mallorca🇪🇦)@DaniCapo_Meteo @MiquelSalamanca @TempsIB3 @rbmeteonews @Meteodemallorca @MeteoClimServ @AEMET_Baleares @tiempobrasero @el_tiempohoy @ElTiempo_tve @lasextameteo @ecazatormentas @StormchaserUKEU @severeweatherEU @UHmallorca @diariomallorca @esa_es pic.twitter.com/d7uB6NHHlz— Paco Bailón (@frabairod1984) June 2, 2021
