2,500 lightning strikes in Mallorca

02-06-2021Twitter: @alex_dzt_

Mallorca has had a stormy start to summer. The State Meteorological Agency yesterday reported 2,500 lightning strikes in Mallorca on Tuesday night.

It was also a very wet night with between 20 and 40 mm per square metres of rain falling across the island Sineu recorded the highest rainfall followed by Llucmajor and Colónia de Sant Pere.

