Guardia Civil rescue helicopter, Mallorca

The Guardia Civil helicopter was involved with the recovery of the body. (Archive image,)

05-06-2021Alejandro Sepúlveda

A 68-year-old abseiler died on Saturday afternoon when he fell some fifteen metres in the area known as Ull de Bou in the Cavall Bernat mountain range (Puerto Pollensa / Cala San Vicente).

The Spanish man, said to have been an experienced abseiler, fell in what is an area with difficult access. The Guardia Civil Mountain Rescue and Mallorca Fire Brigade's rescue service have been involved in recovering the body, a procedure made more difficult by rain and reduced visibility.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.