A 68-year-old abseiler died on Saturday afternoon when he fell some fifteen metres in the area known as Ull de Bou in the Cavall Bernat mountain range (Puerto Pollensa / Cala San Vicente).

The Spanish man, said to have been an experienced abseiler, fell in what is an area with difficult access. The Guardia Civil Mountain Rescue and Mallorca Fire Brigade's rescue service have been involved in recovering the body, a procedure made more difficult by rain and reduced visibility.