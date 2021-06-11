The age group with the highest cumulative incidence of coronavirus in the Balearics is 16 to 29. The regional health ministry reports that this age group's 14-day incidence per 100,000 is 68.71% compared with an overall incidence (as of June 10) of 43.28.

This general incidence rate classifies the Balearics as low risk, whereas the 16 to 29 age group is medium risk. With regard to other age ranges, the incidence for 30 to 64 is 45.61 and for under-16s it is 38.85.

Specialist in preventive medicine and public health, Joan Carles March, says that the higher rate among the 16 to 29 age group is due to the fact that they haven't been vaccinated. For part of the 30 to 64 age group, there has been vaccination, including both doses. He notes that the number of infections is decreasing among all age groups. The 16 to 29 age group is however "worrying", as the incidence is above that of other groups.

March adds that "although we are getting closer to the end of the tunnel, we cannot ease up". The number of people being infected remains more or less consistent, "so it is necessary to maintain protection measures". He is concerned that people who have been vaccinated may get a "greater sense of security and forget about some measures".

People who have been immunised can become carriers of the virus without falling ill. It is important, in his view therefore, that they follow the same measures as everyone else, "as those who become infected will not know where the virus has come from".