On Monday, the president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, and representatives of the tourism sector will travel to Germany in order to present Mallorca as a safe, quality and sustainable destination.

The agenda will take the delegation to Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Hamburg. There will be contacts with leading tour operators and the media. Confidence and security will be key messages.

The president of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera, will form part of the delegation. She will be explaining strategies in place for ensuring safe stays. From a health perspective, the director general of pharmacies, Atanasio García Pineda, will be giving details of public health measures and of the health and hospital system in Mallorca.

The manager of the Mallorca Convention Bureau, Marga Méndez, will be presenting the island's benefits for the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) market. In addition, there will be presentations of tourist products 365 days a year - from sun and beach to culture, sport and gastronomy.