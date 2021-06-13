A 31-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after he attacked a woman on Palma's Passeig Born and stole her phone and other belongings.

The incident occurred around 2am. The man approached the woman and, without saying a word, grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground. Passers-by pursued the mugger, who was subsequently stopped and detained by National Police officers.

The woman needed treatment for various injuries. Her attacker has been charged with robbery with violence and intimidation.