On Saturday morning around 4am, the National Police went to the Pere Garau district of Palma after reports of a man lying on the ground with stab wounds. Officers found a second man nearby; he had also been stabbed.

One of the two (both from Ecuador) told police that he had been attacked for no reason. However, investigations led to the arrest of a third man, a Colombian. He had stabbed the two in defending himself from assault by the other two.

Of the two who were stabbed, one was more seriously injured than the other. They were both taken to hospital. The two had both been carrying weapons - knives and screwdrivers - and were charged with robbery with violence.

Police suspect that this incident may have been a further case of violence involving young Latin American gangs in Palma. There have been recent and serious assaults.