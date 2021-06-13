Balearic tourism minister Iago Negueruela said on Sunday that the European digital Covid certificate "will give many people the possibility of travelling".

The certificate, he added, is a tool that will facilitate travel. Anything which does so "is very important because we depend on international travel". "It will be quicker and will entail better accreditation than any other tool, because it is standardised at European level and facilitates mobility, especially at a time when vaccination is occurring in a very similar way across the whole of Europe."

On Wednesday, the European Parliament gave the green light to the launch of the Covid certificate with which European tourists will be able to move without restrictions within the EU from July 1. The document will indicate if the traveller has been vaccinated, has recovered from coronavirus or has tested negative.

Although the first of July is the official launch date, around a dozen countries have started to make the European certificate available to vaccinated citizens. The justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, has in fact asked other countries to start distributing the certificate now in order to avoid a "big bang" on July 1. Spain rolled out the certificate last Monday. In the Balearics, some 900 people had requested a certificate by Saturday.