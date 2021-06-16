Prisoner in Palma Court.

Prisoner in Palma Court.

15-06-2021Juan P. Martínez

An inmate of Palma prison has been found guilty of assaulting his cell mate.

The court heard that on the morning of September 17 the defendant sexually assaulted his cellmate while he was asleep. The victim woke up and alerted prison officials. As a result of this episode, he suffers from nervousness and anxiety, has sleep problems and nightmares and is receiving treatment from the prison psychologist.

The defendant is currently serving a 14 year sentence for abusing and raping three children between 2010 and 2013.

The Prosecutor's Office asked that two and a half years be added to his sentence, but before the case went to court the two parties came to an agreement.

The defendant has been ordered to pay a fine of 3,960 euros, pay 600 euros in compensation to the victim and is banned from approaching the victim for four years.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.