Mobile vaccination service for the Balearics

President Armengol announced on Wednesday that three trucks are to be used for the vaccination programme.

They will have combined capacity for 60,000 doses per week, and there will be one truck for each of Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza. They will be based in Santa Ponsa, Mahon and Sant Antoni, but depending on need, they will go to other parts of the islands.

The trucks are being provided by SEAT. They are otherwise used to transport Formula 1 and rally cars. Appointments will be available through the BitCita online system and will follow the age-group process for vaccination. The health service will provide the personnel.

Meanwhile, the health minister Patricia Gómez said on Wednesday that the government is now in talks with private clinics about their involvement with the vaccination programme.