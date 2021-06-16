The Wednesday report from the health ministry indicates 39 new positive cases - 38 Mallorca, one Minorca. These are three more than Tuesday. The test rate is 1.31% from 2,977 tests. On Tuesday the rate was 1.25% from 2,880 tests.

No more deaths have been reported; the total is 843. On hospital wards, there is one more Covid patient in Mallorca (eleven). There are nine patients in Ibiza. In intensive care, there are now just seven patients in Mallorca (down two). In Ibiza there is one patient. The total of eight is the lowest since August 5.

Forty-eight more people have recovered, five of whom were in hospital. The number of active cases (hospitalisation and primary care) in the Balearics is down eight to 585. Primary care in Mallorca is attending to 400 people, up three.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 41.83 to 42.00; the seven-day incidence is up from 20.23 to 20.49. In Mallorca, the 14-day incidence is up from 38.3 to 38.5. The positivity test rate in the Balearics for seven days remains 1.14% and is up from 1.43% to 1.49% in Mallorca.

As for vaccination, the total number of doses administered in the Balearics is 737,305; in Mallorca the figure is 581,132. There are 284,241 people in the Balearics who have had the complete course; 225,219 in Mallorca. 49.5% of the target population have had at least one dose; 28.8% have had the complete course.

New positive cases at municipality level in Mallorca over the past seven days:

62: Palma

27: Manacor

23: Sa Pobla

15: Calvia

8: Llucmajor

6: Son Servera

5: Marratxi

3: Alcudia, Campos, Inca

2: Alaro, Pollensa, Porreres, Santanyi, Selva, Soller

1: Capdepera, Costitx, Santa Margalida, Santa Maria, Ses Salines, Vilafranca.