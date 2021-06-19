Playa de Muro

Playa de Muro

Blue Flag for Playa de Muro beach, the flag for the Blue Trail and another for the rescue service. The various flags for 2021 were presented in Playa de Muro last weekend, Muro town hall able to boast that it has received the flag for the rescue service for the fourth time. Nowhere else in Majorca or the Balearics has one. There is in fact only one other in the whole of Spain - in Cadiz.

The authorities were thus out in force, and they included Santa Margalida town hall authorities. Blue Flags for Can Picafort, Son Baulo and Son Serra as well as the Sa Marina de Son Real Blue Trail, and they were handed out at the neighbouring beach. Two municipalities, one ceremony. Something to do with Covid no doubt.

