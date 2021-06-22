Hotel Formentor, Puerto Pollensa, Mallorca

Ultra-luxury planned for one of Mallorca's most iconic hotels.

22-06-2021Emin Capital

Pollensa's mayor, Tomeu Cifre, has approved the project to redevelop the Hotel Formentor. There was already a basic licence to permit dismantling, and this second licence allows the execution of works.

The project entails interior demolition and reorganisation. The number of rooms and beds will be reduced. There will in future be 110 rooms, all with forest and sea views. The Canadian Four Seasons group, which has taken over the running of the hotel, intends to raise the quality even higher than it was. The Four Seasons Formentor Mallorca, financed by Emin Capital, is due to open in 2023.

The town hall's approval is separate to one for expanding the hotel's "buildable area" by adding the likes of a new spa. The tourism ministry has given its approval, with the licence for works now pending.

For the redevelopment, the town hall will benefit by around 700,000 euros from municipal building tax and charges.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.