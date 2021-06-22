The Tuesday report from the health ministry indicates 51 new positive cases of coronavirus, 45 in Mallorca, five in Ibiza and one in Minorca. These are 24 more than on Monday, when the test rate was 1.44% from 2,485 tests. For Tuesday, this is up to 1.86% from 2,741 tests.

No more deaths have been reported; the total remains 844. On hospital wards, there are eleven Covid patients in Mallorca and six in Ibiza; there were twelve in Mallorca and seven in Ibiza on Monday. There are now just seven patients in intensive care - six in Mallorca (two fewer than on Monday) and one in Ibiza.

Sixty-six more people have recovered, nine of whom were in hospital. There are 592 active cases in the whole of the Balearics, nine more than on Monday, while primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 403, eleven more.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 42.00 on Monday to 42.42; the seven-day incidence is up from 19.55 to 21.42. In Mallorca, the 14-day incidence is the same as Monday, 39.4. The test rate for seven days in the Balearics is 1.37%; it was 1.28% on Monday. For Mallorca it is up from 1.52% to 1.74%

15,962 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday, taking the total in the Balearics to 811,337 (636,405 in Mallorca). 328,946 people in the Balearics have had the complete course; in Mallorca 259,292. The percentage of the target population in the Balearics to have been vaccinated at least once is 52.7%; the percentage for immunisation (complete course) is 33.3%.

At municipality level in Mallorca, new positive cases for the past seven days are as follows:

82: Palma

16: Manacor

13: Calvia

10: Sa Pobla

8: Marratxi

7: Llucmajor

5: Pollensa, Son Servera

4: Capdepera, Felanitx

3: Alcudia, Esporles, Ses Salines

2: Campos, Inca, Santa Maria, Santanyi

1: Andratx, Ariany, Arta, Porreres, Sant Joan, Sant Llorenç, Santa Eugenia, Sencelles, Soller.