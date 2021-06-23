The Wednesday report from the health ministry indicates 60 new positive cases of coronavirus, nine more than Tuesday. The test rate is 2.25% from 2,666 tests; Tuesday's rate was 1.86% from 2,741 tests.

Going back over the past month from May 24, Wednesday's cases and Tuesday's are the highest. The average per day between May 24 and June 23 is 33.6. The 60 cases today are in fact the highest since May 1 (66).

No new deaths have been reported; the total remains 844. On hospital wards and in intensive care units in the Balearics, there are no changes to the numbers of Covid patients - 17 and seven respectively.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 42.42 to 45.58; the seven-day incidence is up from 21.42 to 24.16. In Mallorca, the 14-day incidence has risen from 39.4 to 42.8. The test rate for seven days in the Balearics is up from 1.37% to 1.50%. For Mallorca it is up from 1.74% to 1.86%.

At municipality level in Mallorca, new positive cases for the past seven days are as follows:

99: Palma

16: Manacor

15: Sa Pobla

13: Calvia

7: Llucmajor, Marratxi, Pollensa

6: Ses Salines

5: Capdepera

4: Felanitx

3: Alcudia, Campos, Esporles, Inca, Sant Llorenç, Son Servera

2: Santanyi

1: Andratx, Ariany, Arta, Binissalem, Bunyola, Campanet, Llubi, Sant Joan, Santa Eugenia, Santa Maria, Sencelles, Soller

In Palma, the number of new cases over a seven-day period has increased from 62 last Wednesday to 99.