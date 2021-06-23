The College of Tour Guides (Cogtib) will be providing weekly guided tours of villages and towns in Mallorca that will be directed at both tourists and residents.

An initiative involving the Council of Mallorca and, at present, five town halls, it goes under the title of 'Tourist for a Day'. The guided tours will cover history, culture, gastronomy and local business. The Council highlights the fact that this programme will be in line with sustainable tourism, with tour guides emphasising "the importance of protecting Mallorcan roots and prioritising the consumption of the island's products".

The tours will start in July, will be led by official tour guides and will be in different languages. Lasting around 90 minutes, individual town halls will work with tour guides in devising routes.

More town halls are expected to join the programme, the five which have so far signed up being Alcudia, Felanitx, Inca, Pollensa and Vilafranca. Alcudia has already set its schedule - 10am each Wednesday from the tourist information office by the market square - as has Inca, whose tour will start from the Footwear and Industry Museum (the General Luque Quarter) at 10am on Thursdays, the same day of course as the big weekly market.

Reservations will have to be made 48 hours in advance and will cost ten euros; free for children under the age of 12.