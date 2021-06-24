The Balearic Islands are set to be added to the UK’s Green List for safe travel later today, according to British media reports.

The UK Government will reveal which countries will move from ‘Amber’ to the coveted quarantine-free ‘Green’ list in the coming hours.

The announcement from Britain will be welcomed locally, but the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel has dropped a bombshell. She is calling for all arrivals in the EU to be forced to quarantine, which could scupper holiday plans for Brits.

"In our country, if you come from Great Britain, you have to go into quarantine - and that's not the case in every European country and that's what I would like to see," Angela Merkel told the Bundestag.

Malta is also tipped to be green-listed today.