The Balearic Islands are set to be added to the UK’s Green List for safe travel later today, according to British media reports.
The UK Government will reveal which countries will move from ‘Amber’ to the coveted quarantine-free ‘Green’ list in the coming hours.
The announcement from Britain will be welcomed locally, but the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel has dropped a bombshell. She is calling for all arrivals in the EU to be forced to quarantine, which could scupper holiday plans for Brits.
"In our country, if you come from Great Britain, you have to go into quarantine - and that's not the case in every European country and that's what I would like to see," Angela Merkel told the Bundestag.
Malta is also tipped to be green-listed today.
sarah hill / Hace about 1 hour
I live in London and usually travel to Mallorca about five times a year as I had a villa in Portals some years ago and friends there, I have been double jabbed and also like many British people we still arent going out the way we used to though Im in my mid 50s so perhaps my lifestyle isnt the same as a 20 year old. I cant wait to book a flight to Mallorca and if it goes on the Green list today I will today be booking flight and an hotel for at least three weeks, also my friend who live in Portals is getting married and I would love to go to that
Colin Allcars / Hace about 1 hour
@Pablo - From today’s MDB - “In the Basque province of Gipuzkoa, there is an outbreak of coronavirus affecting students who were in Mallorca for an end-of-year trip. The Diario Vasco reports that 49 students have tested positive. The health service in the Basque Country is screening around 300 young people. No cases of the Delta variant have so far been confirmed.
The Basque surveillance and tracking network says that screening is being carried out in order to preserve the health and safety of the students as well as that of the rest of the population. It will be providing further information when all the results are known.
This outbreak is being reflected in daily coronavirus reporting. In the Gipuzkoa capital, San Sebastián, 28 new positives were reported on Wednesday, a higher number than the six previous days combined.
This isn't the only outbreak concerning students who had been in Mallorca. Up to ten students from Elche (Valencia) initially tested positive on return, this number now having risen to 32.”
It seems Mallorcans are more than capable of spreading the disease and ignoring the regulations. I know many Britons who won’t want to take the risk of visiting the infected island of Mallorca.
Charlie / Hace about 1 hour
ACHTUNG! EU member states MUST do as they are told!
Ein Fourth Reich! Ein volk! Ein Mutti!
kevin beddow / Hace about 2 hours
but all germans are allowed, yeh right? she lost the plot or what?
Lisa / Hace about 3 hours
This is actually ‘breaking speculation’, rather than ‘breaking news’. But, if it does happen, Mallorca MUST introduce some form of testing for the UK. An open door, with no pre-entry Covid tests will simply allow the Delta variant into the Balearics- which will run rife with a largely unvaccinated population. The result with be an almost immediate lockdown. No one wants that. And the negative PR will cripple the tourist economy for years ... not to mention the suffering the infection will cause.
TJ / Hace about 4 hours
Hopefully this will happen, just need people to act responsibly if it does happen
Majorca fan / Hace about 5 hours
Be careful what you wish for. The delta variant is hitting under 30s hard. In the university city of Durham rate at 1750/100k and this after only a partial opening, and among a Young democratic. Most infection is mild and hospital admission and deaths still low. That’s the U.K. vaccine effect with 60% second dosed. The European Union and specialty Majorca are not in that good place and won’t be for some time.
Frederick Jessop / Hace about 5 hours
Please put Merkel into permanent Quarantine. Let people travel safely.
Adrian / Hace about 6 hours
SEE YOU SOON 🏴🏴
Pablo / Hace about 6 hours
Please come on don't be stupid !!! I know Spain is broke but this is really unacceptable, UK has to skip holiday in Balearics this year !!! Thank you for keeping the delta variant at home, already enough problems here with half of the population being bankrupt. UK tourists are low costs tourists anyway, won't bring that much !!