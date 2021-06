The champagne bottles were close to being uncorked this afternoon in Palma as it appeared more than likely that the Balearics would be on Britain´s Green List for safe travel.

The Balearic government is due to give a press conference this afternoon at 7p.m. Tourism minister Iago Negueruela is expected to welcome the news that the Balearics have finally made the green list.

The British government is expected to make an announcement shortly.