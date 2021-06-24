Magalluf bar owner celebrates

24-06-2021JOAN LLADO

It was the news that the Balearics had been waiting for; the British government announced last night that the Balearics would be on Britain’s “Green List” from next Wednesday which would allow travel without too many restrictions and no quarantine on return.

The announcement was broadly welcomed by the Balearic tourist industry with many hotels still closed because of the lack of British tourists.

In an empty Magalluf the announcement was met with cheers.

Pilots, cabin crew, travel agents and other workers from the travel industry held protests in Britain on Wednesday, calling on the government to open up more routes, while British Airways , easyJet and TUI are backing a court case questioning the government’s travel rules.
Britain has one of the fastest vaccination programmes in the world but so far the government has effectively prevented travel to most countries through quarantine and testing rules, prompting the industry to warn of multiple business failures and job losses.

