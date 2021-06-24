The Balearic Minister for Tourism, Iago Negueruela, has welcomed the announcement that the Balearics had been placed on Britain's Green List for safe travel but warned that everyone must act responsibly.

Speaking on Thursday evening, he said that it was fantastic news for all but added that the fight against Covid will continue. Negueruela, who has been in close contact with the Foreign Office over recent months, said that there would be strict controls at Palma airport and guidelines must be respected.

Sales of holidays to the Balearics have surged following the announcement.