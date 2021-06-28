maximum temperatures in Mallorca are forecast to reach 36ºC

28-06-2021EFE

As June draws to a close, July is looking to be a hot one.

The state met. office (Aemet) has already forecast that this summer is going to be longer and hotter than usual and today Aemet stated that from the middle of this week, temperatures are going to start climbing across the country, in particular Majorca.

This weekend, maximum temperatures in parts of the Balearics, in particular, maximum temperatures in Mallorca are forecast to reach 36ºC or higher as the first heat wave of the summer sweeps across the country.

A spokesperson for Aemet said yesterday that day and night time temperatures this week are going to be slightly higher than the norm for this time of year.

