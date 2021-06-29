Since Saturday, the National Police at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport have intercepted 21 Spanish students who were attempting to leave Mallorca. They were at the Hotel Palma Bellver 'Covid hotel' but had broken their isolation and gone to the airport. The National Police are now maintaining a 24-hour guard on the hotel.

Three students have managed to fly back to the mainland. Police and health authorities in their regions have issued search warrants. The Balearic government reported this situation to the national Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, and regional authorities will take appropriate action, which will include fining them.

The bulk of the students at the Covid hotel are from Andalusia - 214. The others are from Madrid (21), the Basque Country (18) and Galicia (twelve). Twelve students are at present in Son Espases Hospital. None of them have serious symptoms.

The Balearic health service has been screening employees at six hotels in Arenal where the students have been staying. Only one out of 175 has tested positive.