The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 202 new positive cases (144 Mallorca) with a positivity test rate of 5.59% from 3,613 tests. This test rate is much the same as it was on Monday - 5.65% but from a lower number of tests and positive cases (131).

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the Balearics has climbed to 76.5 (the seven-day rate is 54.5%). In Mallorca the 14-day rate is 73.9. The seven-day positivity test rate is 3.64% for the Balearics and 4% for Mallorca. The 14-day incidence rate for the most affected age group (16-29) is 228.3 (as of June 27).

The number of Covid patients on hospital wards in the Balearics is 43 (there are 32 in Mallorca). It should be noted that these include a number of Spanish students with mild symptoms. There are nine Covid patients in intensive care units. No more deaths have been reported; the total remains 845.

In Mallorca's municipalities, new cases for the past seven days are:

254: Palma

56: Llucmajor

28: Marratxi

23: Manacor

13: Sa Pobla, Ses Salines

11: Calvia

10: Alcudia, Pollensa

9: Capdepera

8: Arta, Campos, Santanyi

6: Felanitx

5: Inca, Sant Llorenç

3: Bunyola, Consell, Son Servera

2: Binissalem

1: Alaro, Algaida, Andratx, Buger, Campanet, Costitx. Llubi, Maria de la Salut, Santa Maria, Selva, Soller, Vilafranca

The total number of doses of vaccine to have been administered is 901,526. 57.1% of the target population has received at least one dose, and 38.7% (382,036 people) have had the full course. The health service is currently attending to 1,076 people (in hospital and under primary care monitoring).

Seven days ago (June 22), the number of active cases in the Balearics was 592, so this number has risen by 484. The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics was 42.42; Mallorca was 39.4. The seven-day test rate was 1.37% (Balearics) and 1.74% (Mallorca). In Palma, the number of new positive cases over a seven-day period was 82. Manacor, with 16, had the second highest number. Llucmajor had seven