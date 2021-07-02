The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 299 new positive cases of coronavirus - 196 in Mallorca, 96 in Minorca, six in Ibiza and one in Formentera. The positivity test rate is 7.68% from 3,893 tests. On Thursday, there were 304 new cases with a rate of 6.73%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 106.5 to 128.3 (the seven-day rate has increased from 80.32 to 95.17). In Mallorca the 14-day rate is up from 97.8 to 113.7. In Minorca it is 283.4. The seven-day positivity test rate is 5.49% for the Balearics (up from 4.81%) and 5.58% for Mallorca (up from 4.92%); Minorca's is 15.6%. The 14-day incidence rate for the most affected age group (16-29) has climbed from 357.08 to 446.89.

There are 53 Covid patients on hospital wards, two fewer than Thursday - 42 Mallorca, 6 Minorca, five Ibiza. In intensive care, there are two more patients - eight Mallorca, four Ibiza and one Minorca.

The total number of active cases being attended to by the health service in the Balearics is 1,708, a further rise of 234. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 916 people. Twenty-seven more people have recovered, six of whom were in hospital. No new deaths have been reported; the total remains 845.

In terms of vaccination - 951,722 doses have been administered; 744,724 in Mallorca. 56.28% of the target population has received at least one dose and 39.5% the full course - 409, 671 people (324,094 in Mallorca).

New cases over the past seven days in Mallorca's municipalities:

417: Palma

77: Llucmajor

33: Marratxi

30: Manacor

22: Calvia

16: Alcudia, Pollensa

14: Campos

13: Felanitx

12: Santanyi

11: Ses Salines

10: Arta, Sant Llorenç

7: Capdepera

6: Esporles, Inca

5: Consell, Soller, Son Servera

3: Alaro, Sa Pobla, Santa Maria, Selva

2: Muro, Sant Joan, Santa Eugenia

1: Algaida, Binissalem, Buger, Bunyola, Campanet, Costitx, Maria de la Salut, Petra, Santa Margalida, Vilafranca.