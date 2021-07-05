The Balearic government has approved certain restrictions that apply specifically to parts of Magalluf and Sant Antoni in Ibiza. These are the same as were previously applied to part of Playa de Palma and Arenal in Llucmajor.

The number of people who can sit at a table in a bar or similar is limited to ten outdoors and six indoors. There will be capacity limits of 100 indoors and 200 outdoors. Closing time will be 2am, so long as municipal bylaws permit this.

Tourism minister and government spokesperson, Iago Negueruela, said at the post-cabinet meeting press conference on Monday that these measures are in order to contain the spread of the virus. They come a few days after British holidaymakers started to arrive in Mallorca and Ibiza in some number because of the green watch list.

The minister added that the tourism of excesses decree - which only applies to parts of Magalluf, Sant Antoni, Playa de Palma and Arenal - prohibits practices that endanger the life, health and physical integrity of people. The decree therefore limits 'free' alcohol in all-inclusive hotels to meal times. Shops in these areas cannot sell alcohol between 9.30pm and 8am. Alcohol promotion of a 'hypersexual' nature is outlawed.

In addition, Negueruela appealed to young people in the Balearics to show responsibility and to comply with Covid measures and municipal bylaws that prohibit "botellón" street drinking and gatherings.