By Monday, over one million doses of vaccine had been administered in the Balearics. And on Monday there was a new daily record for the number of doses administered - 18,000.

Up to July 5, a total of 1,010,525 doses had been administered; 59.7% of the target population (617,832 people) had received at least one dose. As for the complete course, 42.7% of the target population (442,880) had been covered. In Mallorca, 789,003 doses had been administered; 481,727 people had received at least one dose and 347,536 the complete course.

The Balearics was the first region to start vaccinating the 16-29 age group. Within 24 hours of appointments having been made available, some 41,000 had been taken. More are to be made available. In Mallorca, 17,324 people in this age group had received one dose of vaccine by Monday (12.16% of the target population); 7.38% of this age group (10,515 people) had been given the complete course.