Palma City Council is launching a three-pronged initiative to stamp out excessive drinking in Palma.

The first plan is designed to limit the use of terrace spaces at bars and restaurants in some of the most conflictive areas of the city.

“The target areas are La Llonja, Santa Catalina and Playa de Palma, where there are more premises,” explained Citizen Participation Councillor, Alberto Jarabo.

As predicted some people are getting a little bit carried away with their new found freedom.

The Federació d'Associacions de Veïns de Palma, or FAAVV recently complained about the situation that’s emerged since the end of the State of Alarm and claimed that some bar and restaurant owners are just doing whatever they want.

“We already knew that the situation would be complicated this summer and now we are seeing that there are excesses,” Councillor Jarabo acknowledged at the time. "Many more sanctions are being lifted in this regard than before the summer, by the Local Police and Government Inspectors, he added. "The key is civility.”

Full details of the three plans will be announced on Friday.